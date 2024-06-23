NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI registers FIR for irregularities in medical exam

After taking over the NEET-UG paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities related to the exam– held on May 5.

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the investigation into alleged irregularities in the test would be transferred to the agency, the CBI registered a new case against unidentified people. This action is in response to a referral from the Ministry of Education's Union, as reported by news agency PTI. This year's medical entrance exam saw over 2.4 million candidates vying for admission to undergraduate courses.

Officials told the news agency that the ministry was forced to give in to demands from protesting students in multiple cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices.

“Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5,” a senior education ministry official said.

“For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation,” the official added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting NEET-UG exams, is under fire for alleged irregularities, sparking protests nationwide. Critics, including protestors and political parties, are calling for the disbandment of NTA. Concerns escalated further when an unprecedented 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 out of 720, raising doubts about the exam's fairness.

The Ministry of Education has formed a top-level committee of experts to suggest reforms in how exams are conducted, enhance data security protocols, and improve the National Testing Agency's operations. Led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, the 7-member committee aims to submit its recommendations to the ministry within the next two months.

"To ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.