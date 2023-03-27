Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Check BSEB result timing, where, when and how to check online

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement regarding the date and time of class 10th result or matric result 2023 very soon.

Bihar's Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar is likely to announce the class 10th result. He had also announced the inter results a few days back.

This year, the BSEB conducted the Bihar Board matric exams from February 14 to 22. As per reports, over 16 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board matric exam 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Result date and timings

The date and timing of the Bihar Board class 10th result is expected to be announced soon.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Official websites to check the result

Candidates who appeared for the class 10th examination can check their results on the official websites of the BSEB -- results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from the official website of BSEB, the Bihar Board Result 2023 can be checked directly on the India Today Result 2023 portal, the link for which is www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result through the official website

Students can check their results on the official website of BSEB once they are declared. Listed below are the steps to be followed:

Visit the official website of BSEB, http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

Click on the matric result tab

Enter your roll number, registration number, and other credentials

Click on the submit button after which the result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Also Read: ‘We do not want distractions…’: PhysicsWallah on the ex-teachers’ outburst controversy

Also Read: Campus hiring for IT and tech slows down 25% amid layoffs

Watch: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora: India's 'Fab 4' at World Boxing Championship 2023

Watch: WPL 2023 Final: DC vs MI Highlights; Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai won; Records, Awards and more