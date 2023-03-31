Bihar Board 10th Result Declared: How to check BSEB result, direct link and more

Bihar Board has declared the results of Class 10th examination on its official website– biharboardonline.gov.in. Around 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 exam and they can check their results by filling up their credentials on the website of BSEB.

Students are supposed to carry their admit card, roll number and other details to know the results. This year’s pass percentage stands at 81.04 and 21 students secured the top 5 positions.

Students need to fill the following details to get the results– Roll code, Roll number, Registration number, Name of candidate, Subjects, Maximum marks, Passing marks, Theory marks obtained, Internal/Practical marks, Subject total marks, Matric Bihar board result in 2023 status (Pass/Fail), Division

The BSEB matric board examinations happened between February 14 - February 22 in two shifts.

Check steps to get Bihar Board results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Bihar Board 10th Result 2023'

Step 3: This will take you to a new page on the screen.

Step 4: Fill up the required credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your BSEB 10th Result 2023 will pop up on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference

You can also check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Go to SMS on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Write a text message in the given format BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.

Step 3: Send that message to 56263.

Step 4: Bihar Board will then send the Bihar board class 10th result 2023