Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Official Websites to check BSEB result online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Inter (Class 12) board exam result 2023 on Tuesday, March 21. The Bihar board inter result scorecard link 2023 will be generated on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Official websites

Bihar Board results can be accessed on the following BSEB websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

Students waiting for their results will be able to download BSEB Class 12 result using login credentials such as their roll number and roll code.

The information regarding the result announcement has been shared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on their official Twitter handle. As per the tweet, the result for over 13 lakh students will be presented by the state education minister, Professor Chandrashekhar, in a press conference.

In 2023, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 across 38 districts and 1,464 exam centres for all three streams: Science, Commerce and Arts.

From the total number of Bihar board Class 12 final examination, 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to check the results via SMS

Students can also access their Bihar Board 12th results via SMS on their mobile phones, in addition to accessing them through the official website.

In order to receive the results through SMS, students should type "BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER" and send it to 56263.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today: Check result timing, where, when and how to check online

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result: How to Check BSEB result at official website, India Today