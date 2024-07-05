BJP's Annamalai targets DMK over NEET 2024: 'They should clarify if OBC or SC/ST have been negatively affected' 

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday accused the ruling DMK of using the NEET entrance exam as a political tool to oppose the saffron party. He also asked the ruling DMK to release a white paper on the performance of Tamil Nadu students in the NEET exam.

Annamalai questioned why the Tamil Nadu government, which has passed resolutions in the Assembly three times seeking NEET exemption, hasn't provided the details. "The state government should present data on student performance for ten years before and after NEET was introduced. They should clarify if any groups like OBC or SC/ST have been negatively affected by the test," Annamalai told reporters.

He alleged that the DMK government is not revealing the data because their opposition to NEET is politically motivated. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-politician Vijay are also using NEET as a tool against the Centre, Annamalai further claimed.

Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi on June 24, urging him to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam and “take immediate steps” to revert to the previous system where state governments conducted their medical entrance tests.

Thalapathy Vijay also opposed the medical entrance exam, stating it adversely affects students from underprivileged families. He argued that due to malpractices, the credibility of NEET has been compromised and suggested that it should be banned.

Regarding the DMK government's state education policy, he said it was "90 percent copied from the New Education Policy. There's no innovation, no new thinking; they just wanted a new policy for political reasons."

The draft state education policy was recently submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin by the Justice D Murugesan Committee. The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the union government to scrap the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and allow state governments to conduct medical admissions based on class 12 marks.

This resolution introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin, follows the uproar over a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and the consequent postponement of NEET-PG 2024. Regional parties like MMK, MDMK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and the CPI(M) supported the resolution.