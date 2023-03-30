BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 likely to be announced soon; check date, time and other updates here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the matric or class 10th final results soon. Though no official confirmation has been released as of yet, the results are likely to be announced very soon. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th examination will be able to check their result on results.biharboardonline.com.

When is Bihar Board 10th Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Class 10th 2023 results soon. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams that were held in the month of February.

Websites to check Bihar 10th Result

The Bihar Board 10th result will be available on the result portal of BSEB – results.biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, the class 10th Bihar board result can be checked on the India Today portal also, for which the link is--https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result

Candidates waiting for their results need to visit the above-mentioned websites first. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023'. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the BSEB 10th result tab.

Thereafter, students are required to key in the required credentials. Once done, click on the submit option. Your class 10th Bihar Board matric result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the same for future references.

BSEB Matric result today?

BSEB will share the details regarding the announcement on their official Facebook and Twitter pages, and the results for the BSEB 10th class examination will be available on their official website (results.biharboardonline.com).

Also Read: Bihar Board class 10th result: When to expect the results; check all the details here

Also Watch: Pakistan economic crisis: Viral videos show people looting trucks of free flour, wheat as prices of essentials go up