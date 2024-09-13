CAT 2024 registrations close today! Check how to apply and other details

The online registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, a crucial entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and various other business schools, will close today, September 13. Candidates looking to apply can do so until 5 PM at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

This year, the exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, with the test scheduled for November 24. Admit cards for CAT 2024 are set to be issued on November 5, and results will be announced in the second week of January.

To qualify for CAT 2024, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA. For applicants from SC, ST, and PwD categories, the minimum requirement is 45% marks or equivalent CGPA. Additionally, those in their final year of study or awaiting their degree results may apply provisionally.

The application fee for CAT 2024 is Rs 1,250 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while the fee for all other candidates is ₹2,500. The examination will comprise three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the test, with 40 minutes allocated to each section, and switching between sections will not be permitted.

CAT is a key component for admissions to postgraduate and doctoral-level business courses offered by the IIMs and numerous non-IIM institutions across India.

Candidates can visit the official CAT website for more details and application access.

