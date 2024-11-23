The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is set to take place on November 24, with the exam being conducted in three sessions over a two-hour period. The first session will run from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by the second session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the final session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

IIM Calcutta, the conducting institute for this year's exam, has already released the admit cards, which can be accessed at iimcat.ac.in. These hall tickets contain essential information for candidates, including their names, application numbers, exam dates and times, reporting details, and exam centre information.

Important items to bring and prohibited items

Candidates are reminded to carry the following items to the exam:

- A printed copy of the CAT 2024 hall ticket on A4 size paper

- An original ID proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, or Indian passport)

- A scribe affidavit, if applicable

Prohibited items include:

- Mobile phones and bluetooth devices



- Electronic devices, including watches

- Metal jewellery and thick-soled footwear

- Garments with large buttons

Exam day guidelines

Candidates must adhere to several important dos and don'ts on exam day:

- Verify and carry the original ID proof and printed admit card.

- Affix a recent photograph on the admit card, matching the one submitted with the application.

- Submit the admit card in the designated drop box after the exam.

- Use only the provided pen and scribble pad, which must also be returned after the exam.

- Candidates are prohibited from using keyboards during the online exam; only the mouse is permitted.

- Personal items such as mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, and stationary are not allowed.

Additionally, candidates will be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement prohibiting them from sharing any exam-related information.

The CAT 2024 exam consists of three sections with the following details:

1. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC):

- Number of Questions: 24

- Total Marks: 72

- Time Limit: 40 minutes

2. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR):

- Number of Questions: 20

- Total Marks: 60

- Time Limit: 40 minutes

3. Quantitative Ability (QA):

- Number of Questions: 22

- Total Marks: 66

- Time Limit: 40 minutes

Overall Exam Summary:

- Total Number of Questions: 66

- Total Marks: 198

- Total Time Limit: 120 minutes (2 hours)

Candidates must manage their time effectively, with a consistent 40-minute limit for each section.

A valid CAT 2024 score will enable candidates to apply for postgraduate programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions.

