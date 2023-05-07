CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result date and time to be announced soon; here's how to check results

As lakhs of CBSE students are waiting for their results, it is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the specific date and time for the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th board result 2023 very soon.

The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the board -- cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

When will CBSE class 10th and 12th results be announced?

The date and time for CBSE Board Result 2023 for class 10 and class 12 will be declared soon. As of now, there is no confirmation whether the board will declare the results for both the CBSE 10th and 12th 2023 exams on the same date.

Where to check CBSE class 10th and 12th results 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE examination 2023 are advised to keep a close watch on the CBSE Board Result 2023 official websites --results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Additionally, students can also check out the following websites: parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

How to check the CBSE class 10th and 12th results 2023?

Here's step-by-step guide for students to check their CBSE class 10th and 12th results 2023 on results.cbse.nic.in.

1. Go to the official website -- results.cbse.nic.in

2. Select either of the two -- CBSE 10th Result 2023 or CBSE 12th Result 2023

3. On the new page, enter your CBSE board exam 2023 roll number, school number, date of birth (dd/mm/yy format), and admit card ID

4. Submit your details

5. Your CBSE Board Result 2023 will be displayed

6. Download and save for future reference

CBSE Board Exams 2023

The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21 and the Class 12 exams from February 14 to April 5. Around 38,83,710 students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year, as per official data. Of these, 21,86,940 were from Class 10 and 16,96,770 were from Class 12.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE examination.