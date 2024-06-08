CBSE 12th Result 2024: Deadline for revaluation registration closes today

Students dissatisfied with their marks in the CBSE Class 12th Board results have until 11.59 pm today, to register for the revaluation of their answer sheets. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the closure of the revaluation registration window for Class 12th students. The process can be completed online at cbse.gov.in.

In a statement released by the CBSE board highlighting the revaluation schedule, it mentioned, "Although CBSE has undertaken various measures in assessment and result preparation, students who remain unsatisfied with their evaluation/result have the option for mark verification, photocopy of evaluated answer books, and answer re-evaluation."

Notably, all these procedures are strictly time-bound and can only be accessed online. To avail of the revaluation facility, candidates are required to pay ₹100 per question.

Steps to apply for the revaluation of answer sheets:

1. Visit the official CBSE Board website: cbse.gov.in

2. Navigate to the 'Examinations' section and select 'Apply for re-evaluated answer books.'

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, five-digit school number, and center number.

4. Submit your request for the subject you wish to verify.

5. Adhere to the instructions and guidelines specified in the form.

6. Complete the registration process by making the fee payment.

7. Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

It is important for students to be aware that even a single mark reduction can impact their overall results. If there are any alterations in scores, students will need to return their mark sheets for updated ones to be issued.

According to CBSE data, out of the 16,21,224 students who appeared for the board exams, a total of 14,26,420 students successfully cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 students was recorded at 87.98%, with 1,22,170 students falling into the compartment category.

