CBSE Board exam plan: 3 languages, 7 subjects in Class 10, 6 in Class 12: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed a couple of changes in the academic framework for Class 10 and Class 12. The CBSE has proposed to have three languages for Class 10 from two, with the requirement of having at least two native Indian languages, the Indian Express reported.

Besides, it has proposed that Class 10 students should pass in 10 subjects instead of five at present.

For Class 12, the CBSE has said the students should take up two languages instead of one, with the condition that at least one must be a native Indian language. Besides, the students will now have to take up for six subjects instead of five.

The report said the suggested changes are part of the CBSE's plan to introduce a national credit framework in school education. The objective of the framework is to establish equality in education between vocational and general education, facilitating seamless transitions between the two systems, as stated in the National Education Policy 2020.

A full academic year would consist of 1,200 national learning hours, or 40 credits, according to the CBSE proposal.

The term "national learning" has been defined as the estimated amount of time needed for a typical learner to meet particular learning objectives. A student must accumulate a total of 1,200 study hours within a year to meet the passing requirements. Each subject is assigned a specific number of hours, encompassing both classroom-based academic instruction and additional activities such as extracurricular, experiential, or non-academic learning.