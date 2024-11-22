CBSE Board exams 2025 countdown begins: These tips will help you score 90 marks and above

With just three months remaining until the CBSE Board Exams 2025, educators are emphasizing the importance of early and strategic preparation. While some students have been diligent from the start, others risk falling behind by procrastinating, potentially leading to regret as pre-board examinations approach.

Dr Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School Gurugram, has offered several key strategies for students aiming to excel in the upcoming exams:

1. Complete the syllabus early: Students are encouraged to finish their syllabus by the end of November. This allows December to be dedicated to revision and mock tests, which are crucial for identifying and addressing knowledge gaps.

2. Choose trusted resources: Selecting high-quality study materials is vital. Instead of relying on multiple reference books, students should focus on a few reliable textbooks that cover the curriculum effectively.

3. Go beyond NCERT: While NCERT textbooks are essential, students should seek additional resources for a deeper understanding of subjects, including concept maps and multiple-choice questions.

4. Understand exam patterns: Familiarity with past CBSE papers can help students identify frequently tested topics, allowing them to prioritize their study efforts accordingly.

5. Practice regularly in exam conditions: Taking mock tests under timed conditions can enhance confidence and improve time management skills, preparing students for the actual exam experience.

6. Refine answer-writing skills: With a focus on concise and efficient answers, students should study model responses from top performers and practice solving objective-type questions to enhance problem-solving speed.

7. Implement holistic revision: A balanced review schedule should be developed, concentrating on challenging areas. Techniques such as mind maps and group study can facilitate better understanding and retention of key concepts.

Benefits of early date sheet release

CBSE officials highlighted several advantages of releasing the exam date sheet early:

- Students can begin their preparations well in advance, reducing exam anxiety and potentially improving performance.

- Families and teachers can better plan their schedules around the exam dates and evaluation timelines.

- Schools can effectively organize their activities, ensuring minimal disruption to non-board classes.

- Examination centres will have sufficient time to prepare for the board exams.

As the exam date approaches, students are reminded that hard work, smart preparation, and a positive mindset are crucial for achieving success in the CBSE Board Exams 2025.

For more information, students can refer to the CBSE website for marking schemes and additional resources to aid their studies.

