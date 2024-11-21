CBSE boards date sheet 2025: For first time class 10, 12 students get almost 3 months of prep time; Check how to download date sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the datesheet for the much-anticipated Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2024-2025. Students can now access the complete schedule on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The board exams for 2025 are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Notably, this marks the first time that the datesheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 have been issued a remarkable 86 days before the exams. This year's announcement comes 23 days earlier than the previous academic year, providing students with ample time to prepare.

Examination Schedule

- CBSE Class 10 Exams: February 15 to March 18, 2025

- CBSE Class 12 Exams: February 15 to April 4, 2025

Preparation tips for students

To assist students in their exam preparations, the CBSE has provided several helpful tips:

1. Understand the syllabus: Familiarise yourself with the updated syllabus and focus on high-weightage topics.

2. Create a timetable: Allocate time effectively for all subjects, including breaks, to maintain productivity.

3. Practice sample papers: Solve previous years’ question papers and CBSE sample papers to grasp the exam format and enhance time management skills.

4. Revise regularly: Dedicate the final weeks to revising key formulas, points, and diagrams.

5. Maintain a healthy routine: Prioritise sleep, a balanced diet, and exercise to ensure overall well-being.

Benefits of early date sheet release

CBSE officials highlighted several advantages of releasing the exam date sheet early:

- Students can begin their preparations well in advance, reducing exam anxiety and potentially improving performance.

- Families and teachers can better plan their schedules around the exam dates and evaluation timelines.

- Schools can effectively organize their activities, ensuring minimal disruption to non-board classes.

- Examination centres will have sufficient time to prepare for the board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Major Subjects Datesheet:

- English Communicative/ English Language and Literature: February 15, 2025

- Science: February 20, 2025

- French/Sanskrit: February 22, 2025

- Social Science: February 25, 2025

- Hindi Course A/B: February 28, 2025

- Mathematics: March 10, 2025

- Information Technology: March 18, 2025

CBSE Class 12 Major Subjects Datesheet:

- Physical Education: February 17, 2025

- Physics: February 21, 2025

- Business Studies: February 22, 2025

- Geography: February 24, 2025

- Chemistry: February 27, 2025

- Mathematics (Standard/Applied): March 8, 2025

- English Elective/Core: March 11, 2025

- Economics: March 19, 2025

- Political Science: March 22, 2025

- Biology: March 25, 2025

- Accountancy: March 26, 2025

-Computer Science: March 29, 2025

- History: April 1, 2025

- Psychology: April 4, 2025