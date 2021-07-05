CBSE announces new assessment scheme for Class 10, 12 exams; 1st term exams to be held in Nov-Dec

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 and12 board exams for the academic session 2020-21. The academic session to be divided into two terms, with around 50 per cent syllabus being covered in each term. First-term exams to be held in November-December, while the second term examination to be scheduled in March-April.

Academic session 2021-22 of class 10th & 12th to be divided into 2 terms with approx 50% syllabus in each term. Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/8vyfPUhWX7 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Details of Academic session 2021-22

In a notice put out by the board, the CBSE has stated the session will be divided into two terms by "following a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus."

The CSBE adds that this has been done to increase the probability of having the board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session.

The CBSE had stated that the syllabus for the board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

Regarding academic transactions, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus that would be released by CBSE. "Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum," the CBSE notice said.

The CBSE had stated that schools will continue teaching in distance mode till authorities permit in-person mode of teaching.

Classes 9 to 10 Internal Assessment

Internal assessment for Classes 9 to 10 (throughout the year irrespective of term 1 and 2) will include three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project.

Classes 11 to 12 Internal Assessment

Internal assessment for Classes 11 to 12 will include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/ practicals/ project.

The CBSE has directed schools to create a student profile for all assessments undertaken through the year. The board has asked schools to retain all evidence in digital format.

"Efforts will be made to make the internal assessment, practical and project work more credible and valid. Moderation Policy, the board said, will be announced to ensure fair distribution of marks," the CSBE said in an official statement.

Term Examinations

The board stated that Term 1 examinations will be conducted in a flexible schedule between November-December 2021. These will be held within a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated across the country and abroad. However, the Term 2 examinations will be held in March-April 2022 in examinations centres fixed by the board itself.

CSBE has stated that it will assess and conduct Term 1 and Term 2 examinations considering the situation prevailing at that time.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 update: Plea in Delhi HC seeking fee refund for cancelled exams