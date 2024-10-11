CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet 2025: Board announces practical exam dates for winter-bound schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the schedule for practical examinations for Class 10 and 12 students attending winter-bound schools. The exam dates are now accessible on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the announcement, practical exams will be conducted from November 5 to December 5, 2024. In addition to the practical dates, students can also find the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the examinations published online.

"The Practical Examination/Projects/Internal Assessment for the session 2024-25 for classes X and XII for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 5, 2024 (Tuesday) to December 5, 2024 (Thursday)," the official notice states.

Furthermore, as outlined in the Examinations Bye-Laws and Scheme of Studies of the Board, practical assessments for all affiliated schools in India and abroad are slated to commence on January 1, 2025. However, winter-bound schools are anticipated to be closed throughout January due to the seasonal conditions.

To ensure a smooth examination process, winter-bound schools must adhere to specific guidelines, which include preparing a final list of candidates, ensuring that only those included in the online List of Candidates (LOC) participate, arranging for external examiners and observers through the Regional Office, and ensuring timely completion and dispatch of practical examination materials.

In related developments, the CBSE is also expected to announce the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the near future. The board exams for the 2025 academic session are predicted to begin on February 15, 2025.

