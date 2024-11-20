CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet out: Board releases 2025 exam timetable, exams begin on February 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the datesheet for the 2025 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can now access and download the schedule from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

According to the newly published schedule, Class 10 board examinations will commence on February 15, 2025, with English being the first subject to be tested. For Class 12, the initial examination will take place on February 17, 2025, in Physical Education.

In a departure from previous years, the CBSE has reorganized the exam schedule by placing major subjects at the beginning and distributing minor subjects throughout the examination period. This change aims to provide students with additional preparation time. However, there is a notable reduction in the number of days allocated for major examinations in both classes.

For quick reference, the major subjects and their respective exam dates for Classes 10 and 12 are listed below. Parents and students can also download the PDF version of the datesheet from the official website.

Here is the direct link

CBSE Class 10 Major Subjects Datesheet:

- English Communicative/ English Language and Literature: February 15, 2025

- Science: February 20, 2025

- French/Sanskrit: February 22, 2025

- Social Science: February 25, 2025

- Hindi Course A/B: February 28, 2025

- Mathematics: March 10, 2025

- Information Technology: March 18, 2025

CBSE Class 12 Major Subjects Datesheet:

- Physical Education: February 17, 2025

- Physics: February 21, 2025

- Business Studies: February 22, 2025

- Geography: February 24, 2025

- Chemistry: February 27, 2025

- Mathematics (Standard/Applied): March 8, 2025

- English Elective/Core: March 11, 2025

- Economics: March 19, 2025

- Political Science: March 22, 2025

- Biology: March 25, 2025

- Accountancy: March 26, 2025

-Computer Science: March 29, 2025

- History: April 1, 2025

- Psychology: April 4, 2025

Students and parents can find the complete datesheet and additional details on the CBSE official website.

