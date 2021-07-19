CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results tomorrow? Here's what we know so far

Students have been eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the Class 10 board examinations results, but so far the board has not revealed the date on which the results will be announced. However, as per recent media reports, CBSE is most likely to announce Class 10 board exams 2021 results tomorrow i.e July 20. Once the Class 10 board exam 2021 results have been declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official CBSE website - cbse.nic.in.

Since CBSE is yet to make an official announcement, students are advised to keep an eye on the board's official website for further updates regarding the same.

CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2021 date and time

As mentioned, CBSE is yet to announce the final state and the time for the declaration of Class 10 board exam results. The scheduled date for the release of the Class 10 board exam results is July 20, as per reports. It is expected that CBSE will make an announcement regarding the date and time of the Class 10 results declaration in the evening.

How to check CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2021 online

Students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations will be able to check their scores on the official CBSE website - cbse.nic.in - once the results have been declared. Another website users can check the results on cbseresults.nic.in. To access the CBSE Class 10 results 2021, students would be required to feed in their roll number and date of birth.

Update on CBSE Class 12 Results 2021

CBSE is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time for the declaration of Class 12 board exam results 2021. However, it is expected that the CBSE Class 12 board exam results 2021 will be announced before July 31. Recently, CBSE had asked all affiliated schools to update the results for Class 11 and 12 students by midnight of July 22.

This year, CBSE had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

