CBSE class 10, class 12 boards 2025 date sheet out? Check dates, expected changed to exam patterns

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to unveil the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2025, which is expected to be released in December.

Students eager to access the official timetable can download it from the CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) once it becomes available. The board has already confirmed that exams will commence on February 15, 2025, leaving students with only a few months to gear up for this crucial milestone in their academic careers.

Key changes to the CBSE exam pattern for 2025

In a significant update for the 2025 examinations, CBSE has introduced noteworthy changes to the question paper format in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These updates reflect a broader shift towards competency-based learning, emphasising the practical application of knowledge over rote memorisation.

One major change is the increased emphasis on competency-based questions, which aim to evaluate students' abilities to apply theoretical concepts to real-world situations. As a result, students can anticipate more questions designed to assess critical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than merely requiring factual recall, the Times of India reported.

For Class 10, the exam format will remain consistent with the previous academic year, maintaining a balance where 50% of the questions are competency-based. However, noteworthy changes are in store for Class 12 students, whose proportion of competency-based questions will rise from 40% to an even split of 50% in 2025.

These questions will encompass various formats, including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), case-based inquiries, and source-based integrated tasks. Consequently, students are advised to adapt their preparation strategies to focus on deep concept comprehension and effective problem-solving practices.

Reduced emphasis on rote memorisation

The revised examination format also aims to diminish the weight assigned to rote memorisation. The CBSE is encouraging students to deepen their understanding of the subject matter, moving away from the mere memorisation of facts.

Consequently, there will be a slight reduction in the number of constructed response questions, including short and long answer formats, for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.