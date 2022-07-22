CBSE class 10 results announced; check all details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of Class 10 board exams 2022. Students can check their results on the official website—cbseresults.nic.in. In case you are unable to access the official CBSE website, other websites to visit are results.cbse.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Besides this, they can also access their results on Digilocker, UMANG app and via SMS.

Here’s how to check the result on official CBSE website

1. Visit the official CBSE website—cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click ‘CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022’ on the homepage

3. Key in details like board roll number, date of birth and school number

4. Hit ‘submit’ option

5. Your CBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take a printout for future use

Girls have surpassed boys this year as well. 95.21 per cent female candidates passed in the board exams this year versus 93.80 per cent male candidates.

The CBSE Class 10th exams were held in two terms this year, thus, the result will be aggregated accordingly. Candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10 exams 2022. Out of total 20,93,978 candidates who appeared for the exams, 94.40 per cent of them passed. CBSE class 10 board exams were conducted across 7,405 exam centres this year.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 results declared on cbseresults.nic.in; details here

Also read: CBSE result 2022 updates: Class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in, date, time