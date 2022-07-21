CBSE result 2022 updates: Class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in, date, time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The board will announce term 2 and final results together. As per reports, the CBSE term 2 results will be declared by the end of July. When published, students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.



Steps to check result on CBSE website

1. Go to the official website

2. Click on the direct result link

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and password

4. Click on the submit button

5. Check the result against your roll number

6. Download and save a copy of the result

Apart from the board's official website, CBSE term 2 results will also be available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app and on results.gov.in



Check result through SMS

Candidates can get their CBSE 10th and 12th result through a message. For this you have to enter details like (cbse10( rollno) (sch no) (center no)) and send it to the number 7738299899. When the board declares the results, the respective mark sheets will be sent to candidates via text message on your registered number.



The CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2022 were held in two terms this year, therefore, the result will be an aggregate score of both the terms. Candidates have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to successfully pass the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2022. In total 21,16,290 number of students appeared in CBSE class 10th this year, whereas 14,54,370 number of students appeared in CBSE class 12th.

