CBSE Class 10 results declared: How to check your result online, download marksheet from DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 results declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results 2023 today. Students can now go to resuts.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in and check their marks.

Students can also check their marks on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Students have to use their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card ID as login credentials.

The Class X board exams started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. A total of 21,86,485 Class 10th students had registered for the exams.

CBSE Result 2023: How to check 10th Results online on cbse.gov.in

1. Go to the direct link or CBSE Results 2023 Portal

2. Click on the Class 10 Result 2023 link

3. A new window will open

4. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and mother’s name and submit to view your result online

5. Students can then download their scorecard from the official website cbse.gov.in.

6. Besides, marksheet can be downloaded via Digilocker.

7. The schools have already shared a 6-digit security pin for DigiLocker Accounts.

8. With the security pin, candidates can register themselves on the digilocker and download their marksheets.

📢📢We are excited to announce that your #CBSE Class X 2023 results are now available on #DigiLocker. Access your #Result by just clicking the link https://t.co/tatAeli3Xs

DigiLocker wishes you Best of Luck!👍 pic.twitter.com/sdQSWKy8aU — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 12, 2023

9. Hardcopy of the marksheets will be distributed later by the school.



Class X results at a glance

The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams this year stood at 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 per cent less than 2022. Like other years, girls have outdone boys by 1.98 per cent. Female students' pass percentage is 94.25 per cent, while for male candidates, the pass percentage is 92.27 per cent.

A total of 1,95,799 students have secured 90 per cent or above marks in the CBSE Class 10 exam this year.

As per the data, students in Trivandrum, Bengaluru, and Chennai outshined their peers in other cities.

Name of region Percentage Trivandrum 99.91% Bengaluru 99.18% Chennai 99.14% Ajmer 97.27% Pune 96.92%

CBSE 10th result 2023: School-wise pass percentage

JNVs: 99.14 per cent

KVs: 98 per cent

Independent: 95.27 per cent

CTSA: 93.86 per cent

Govt aided: 81.57 per cent

Govt: 80.38 per cent