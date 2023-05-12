scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
CBSE Class 10 results declared: How to check your result online, download marksheet from DigiLocker

Feedback

CBSE Class 10 results declared: How to check your result online, download marksheet from DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 results on DigiLocker: Students have to use their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card ID as login credentials to see their marksheets

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Class X board exams started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. The Class X board exams started on February 14 and concluded on March 21.

CBSE Class 10 results declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results 2023 today. Students can now go to resuts.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in and check their marks. 

Students can also check their marks on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Students have to use their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card ID as login credentials. 

The Class X board exams started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. A total of 21,86,485 Class 10th students had registered for the exams. 

CBSE Result 2023: How to check 10th Results online on cbse.gov.in 

1. Go to the direct link or CBSE Results 2023 Portal 

2. Click on the Class 10 Result 2023 link 

3. A new window will open 

4. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and mother’s name and submit to view your result online 

5. Students can then download their scorecard from the official website cbse.gov.in.  

6. Besides, marksheet can be downloaded via Digilocker. 

7. The schools have already shared a 6-digit security pin for DigiLocker Accounts.

8. With the security pin, candidates can register themselves on the digilocker and download their marksheets. 

9. Hardcopy of the marksheets will be distributed later by the school. 


Class X results at a glance 

The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams this year stood at 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 per cent less than 2022. Like other years, girls have outdone boys by 1.98 per cent. Female students' pass percentage is 94.25 per cent, while for male candidates, the pass percentage is 92.27 per cent.

A total of 1,95,799 students have secured 90 per cent or above marks in the CBSE Class 10 exam this year. 

As per the data, students in Trivandrum, Bengaluru, and Chennai outshined their peers in other cities. 

Name of region Percentage
Trivandrum 99.91%
Bengaluru 99.18%
Chennai 99.14%
Ajmer 97.27%
Pune 96.92%

CBSE 10th result 2023: School-wise pass percentage

JNVs: 99.14 per cent

KVs: 98 per cent

Independent: 95.27 per cent

CTSA: 93.86 per cent

Govt aided: 81.57 per cent

Govt: 80.38 per cent

Published on: May 12, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement