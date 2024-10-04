CBSE closes submission process for list of candidates, late fee window to open tomorrow 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)concluded the submission process for the List of Candidates (LOC) on Thursday, October 3, for students in classes 10 and 12 preparing for the 2024 board examinations. Schools and students who did not meet this deadline will have the opportunity to submit their LOCs with a late fee starting tomorrow, October 5.

In a recent announcement, CBSE urged school principals and parents to ensure the precise submission of student data for the upcoming 2025 exams. The board has clarified that once the LOC is submitted, no alterations will be allowed.

As such, it is imperative for students and parents to provide accurate information, including subject selections, as these will significantly affect subsequent examination processes. "After the deadline, no requests for corrections to personal data will be entertained," CBSE stated.

Those who have missed the deadline can still make the submission by October 15 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 2000.

To facilitate the submission process, schools are instructed to log into the Pariksha Sangam portal. They must first enter student data on the OASIS portal and then use the HPE portal before finally uploading the LOC information.

The CBSE has also announced that the 2025 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15. The official date sheet for classes 10 and 12 is expected to be released in November, following the conclusion of the LOC submission period.