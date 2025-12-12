ICICI Prudential AMC IPO impact: Nippon Life, HDFC AMC, UTI, ABSL AMC shares gain up to 3%

Asset management stocks gained on Friday, as the Rs 10,602.65-crore ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) kicked off. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd saw its shares rising 2.83 per cent to Rs 851 apiece. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd advanced 1.9 per cent to Rs 754.20 apiece. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd added 1.84 per cent to Rs 287.20. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd at Rs 1,141.80 apiece was up 1.63 per cent. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd also edged 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 2,674.90.

Stocks gained as brokerages suggested positive outlook for asset management as a sector. Besides, ace investors such as Jhunjhunwala family, Prashant Jain, Manish Chokani and Madhusudan Kela showing interest in ICICI Prudential AMC IPO also boosted AMC stocks.

As of March 2025, there were 49 registered mutual funds in India, and as of September 2025, the number of registered mutual funds in India increased to 54. Anand Rathi said mutual funds received strong inflows in FY25 and H1FY26.

The Indian mutual fund industry has grown strongly over the last five years, supported by a strong economy, steady inflows, and more individual investors entering the market. Most of this growth has come from equity mutual funds, as many retail investors have shifted from traditional debt products to equities.

"Because of this trend, mutual fund assets (AUM) compared to bank deposits increased from 19.7% in March 2020 to 28.7 per cent in March 2025, showing rising investor interest. Mutual fund QAAUM rose by more than Rs 13 lakh crore in one year—from Rs 54.1 lakh crore in March 2024 to a record Rs 67.4 lakh crore in March 2025. By September 2025, it had further increased to Rs 77.1 lakh crore," brokerage Anand Rathi said.

It said the mutual fund industry has shown strong growth, resilience, and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

In H1FY26, AUM growth continued with a 16.5 per cent year-on-year rise. Strong performance of equity funds, growth in hybrid funds, deeper penetration in smaller (B30) cities, and rising popularity of SIPs all supported this expansion. Monthly SIP investments stayed above Rs 20,000 crore throughout FY25 and rose above Rs 25,000 crore between April and September 2025, showing stable and growing participation.