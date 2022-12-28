CBSE CTET exam 2022 to be held from Dec 28-Feb 7; check application fee, papers and more 

CTET 2022 latest: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) online from December 28 to February 7, 2023, across various cities. Candidates are advised to log into the official CTET website– ctet.nic.in for more details about application fees, admit card, and the question paper. CBSE tweeted, “CBSE CTET will be held in computer-based mode (online) during December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023, at different cities throughout the country. For details the candidates may log on CTET's official website ctet.nic.in only.”

CBSE CTET will be held in Computer Based Mode (Online) during 28th December 2022 – 07th February 2023 at different cities throughout the country. For details the candidates may log on CTET official website https://t.co/YtSytQGPBX only. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 28, 2022

The Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is divided into two papers comprising 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each. Paper 1 is for those who intend to teach students between classes 1 to 5 whereas paper 2 is for those candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Paper 1 comprises 30 MCQs each from five subjects– child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, and environmental studies.

Paper 2 has 30 MCQ questions each from subjects like child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science (for those who want to teach mathematics and science), and social studies or social science (for those who want to teach social studies or social science). Those who want to teach any other subject apart from maths, science, or social science can choose either mathematics and science or social studies.

For language papers, candidates can choose from languages like English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Garo, Khasi, Mizo, Manipuri, Nepali, Tibetan, and Urdu.

CBSE CTET 2022 application process, fees

In order to apply for the CTET 2022 exam, eligible candidates need to visit the official CTET website. Candidates can pay application fees via debit card, credit card, and net banking. Candidates who completed the application process and pay the fees on a first come first serve basis will get the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city.

General and OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for only paper 1 or paper 2 and Rs 1,200 for both papers. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories and those differently abled have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for giving one paper and an application fee of Rs 600 in case they want to appear for both the papers.

No corrections can be made to the CTET 2022 application form once the examination fee has been submitted. Thus, the candidates are advised to fill out their particulars very carefully.

Steps to apply for CBSE CTET 2022

1. Visit the official CTET website

2. Click on “Apply Online”

3. After this, fill in the CTET application form and note down your registration or application number

4. Upload the latest scanned photograph and signature

5. Pay the examination fee via debit card, credit card, and net banking

6. Download and take a printout for future use

Also read: CBSE releases CTET 2022 admit card at ctet.nic.in, exams to be held on Dec 28, 29

Also read: ‘Give 100%, write your wish’: How this temple has become important for Kota's JEE, NEET aspirants