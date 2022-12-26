CBSE releases CTET 2022 admit card at ctet.nic.in, exams to be held on Dec 28, 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued the CTET 2022 admit cards today. Applicants can now access their admit cards at ctet.nic.in, the official website.



The CTET examination on December 28 and 29, 2022 will happen in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres in which 2,59,013 candidates are expected to appear. The Board has issued admit cards for CTET examinations scheduled for December 28 and 29, 2022. The exams will be divided into two parts; the first part will run from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the second part will run from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.



Candidates can access their CTET admit cards by using their application number and birthdate. In 2022, around 32.45 lakh candidates have registered for the CTET exam.



The candidates will have details such as the candidate's name, the location of the exam, and the exam times in the admit card. Candidates must bring their admit card to the test location along with a valid photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or PAN card).



Previously, CBSE released exam city information (pre admit card) for the exam. The admit card, which was released at midnight on December 26, will be required during the exam.



The exam is set to take place from December 2022 to January 2023. It will be a computer-based test (CBT), with the exact date and shift times listed on admit cards.



Check steps to download the CTET Admit Card:

Go to ctet.nic.in to access the CTET website.

Click "Download Preadmit card CTET December 2022" on the homepage.

Fill out the form and submit it.

Check and download the admit card.



The exam pattern will emphasize conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking over factual knowledge.

