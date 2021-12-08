CBSE releases registration date for classes 9 and 11; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the registration process for the next academic session (2021-2022). In a notification, CBSE stated that the aforementioned step for students of classes 9 and 11 will begin from December 15. The education board also added that the registration link will be made available on CBSE website soon, which is www.cbse.nic.in.

"Registration of students in class IX and XI is a very significant process which helps CBSE in advanced planning for holding the class X and XII examinations of these students in the subsequent year," CBSE said in the circular.

The board also added that only those students will be allowed to appear for class 10 and 12 board examinations for the session 2022-2023 whose names would be submitted through the online process of registration.

Highlighting the tasks for schools on the registration process, CBSE stated that schools should ensure that students being sponsored are the schools' regular and bonafide students. It also instructed the schools that they should make sure that the students are regularly attending classes and are not registered with some other School Education Boards in addition to the CBSE.

The education board also asked schools to ensure, "Students are eligible for admission in Classes IX & XI and appearing in Class X and XII Board's Examinations as per provisions of Examination Bye Laws," In case of Class-X1 admission, it may be specifically ensured that the student has passed the Class-X examination from a recognized Board, CBSE further added.

Meanwhile, CBSE had recently announced that it has decided that no prior approval will be required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the board. The decision was taken as many students studying abroad in foreign Boards are joining schools affiliated with CBSE in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, CBSE had also said that it will use advanced data analytics to ensure fairness in the examinations it conducts by identifying centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means.

Examinations have to be conducted in a standardized and fair manner. All efforts are made to prevent the adoption of unfair means through monitoring by appointing external observers and flying squads, and use of CCTV, Antriksh Johri, Director (IT), CBSE had said earlier.