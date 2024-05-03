CBSE Results 2024 date announced: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results to be declared after May 20, How to check result, DigiLocker facility; All details here

CBSE result 2024 date announced: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results, 2024. The board made the announcement through its official website cbseresults.nic.in, stating, "CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024." The results for both class 10 and class 12 are expected to be declared on the same day.

The CBSE Class 10 result and CBSE Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the board's official website, results.cbse.nic.

Apart from the official website, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 can also checked through the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Students can also check their results through CBSE’s official website cbseresults.nic.in after they are declared. Students will also have the option to access their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker.

How to check CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results?

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE

2. Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 link

3. Login to the account

4. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

5. You can now check the CBSE Class 10 results and CBSE Class 12 results.

You can check the result and download it too. However, students awaiting results must note that the online mark sheets are provisional in nature, and the board has advised students to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

What is the minimum passing percentage for CBSE boards?

Students need to score a minimum passing mark of 33% in each subject and overall to pass the examinations.

The exams for CBSE of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted over two months between February 15, 2024 and April 2, 2024.