CBSE Term 1 exams: Class 10, 12 results to be out soon; how, where to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of class 10 and class 12 term 1 examinations soon. The board has not yet announced the date and time of the result announcement officially. “The result date is not confirmed yet. We will let you know when the dates are confirmed,” CBSE official Rama Sharma told India Today.



Students of classes 10 and 12 can check their scores by visiting the official CBSE website --- cbseresults.nic.in. Besides this, they can also view the results from DigiLocker. Students need to keep details like roll number, school number and date of birth.



The board will not declare any student pass, fail or essential repeat. In order to clear the CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12, students need to secure at least 33 percent marks in both practical and theoretical. CBSE term 1 examinations were conducted in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) format from November 16 to December 28, 2021.



Steps to check CBSE Term 1 result for class 10, 12



Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE class 10th or class 12th result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in details like roll number, school code and other credentials

Step 4: Hit login

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your CBSE term 1 marksheet and save for future reference.

Also read: CISCE to release ISC, ICSE Semester 1 results on Feb 7; all you need to know