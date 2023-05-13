CISCE ISC 12th result 2023 reportedly not releasing today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi will not release the ISC class 12th results on Saturday (May 13), a senior official has confirmed, a media report said.

Earlier in the day, several reports circulating on social media platforms claimed that the CISCE would declare the results of class 12th on May 13 at around 3 pm. However, the senior official confirmed that the ISC class 12th results will not be announced today.

“We are not releasing the ISC result today. The update on result release date will come soon, but it is not releasing on May 13,” a senior official told indianexpress.com.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their ISC class 12th results from the official websites -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

To be able to access their results, students will need to key in credentials such as unique identification number, index number at the official results portal.

CISCE Results 2023: Here's how to check the results for ISC class 12th board examination

Once the result is out, visit the official website, cisce.org.

Click on the 'ISC Result 2023' link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as unique identification number, index number, and other details.

Your ISC Class 12th marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the CISCE result and take a printout of it for future use.

This time, the class 12th ISC board examination was conducted from February 13 to March 31.

