CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th results to be declared soon? Here's how to check your results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 very soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to view the results on the official website, cisce.org, after it is declared by CISCE.

The ICSE board exams 2023 for class 10 were held from February 27 to March 25, whereas the class 12 (ISC) board exam were conducted from February 13 to March 31.

CISCE Results 2023: Websites to check

The results of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations 2023 can be checked on the following websites:

cisce.org

cisceresults.in

digilocker.gov.in

CISCE Results 2023: How to check the results for ICSE class 10th, ISC 12th board examination?

Visit the official website, cisce.org.

Click on the 'Download ICSE (Class 10) Result 2023' or 'Download ISC (Class 12) Result 2023' link.

Key in the login credentials such as Unique identification number, index number, other details.

Your ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the CISCE result and take a printout of it for future use.

CISCE Results 2023: Passing Marks

Students need to score a total of 33 per cent marks out of 100 to pass ICSE class 10 exam. For ISC class 12, students need to score 35 per cent marks.