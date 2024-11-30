CLAT 2025 exam tomorrow: Important guidelines, documents, timings for candidates

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on December 1, 2024. Candidates planning to take the exam are advised to adhere to specific guidelines to ensure a smooth testing experience.

According to the official announcement, candidates will be allowed entry to the test centre starting at 1 PM and must be seated in their designated hall or classroom by 1:30 PM. Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the exam venue after 2:15 PM.

Once inside, candidates are required to remain in the hall until the exam concludes at 4 PM. The test will last for two hours, commencing promptly at 2 PM. For candidates with disabilities (PwD/SAP), the exam duration will be extended to 2 hours and 40 minutes, ending at 4:40 PM.

Essential documents for the exam

Candidates must ensure they have the following documents and items for the exam:

- A signed admit card, which must be presented upon entry to the exam hall. This document will also be necessary for the admission process.

- If the candidate's photograph on the admit card is unclear, a self-attested photograph should be brought along.

- A clear, original government-issued photo ID, which the invigilator will use to verify the candidate's identity.

Permitted items at the test centre

Candidates are allowed to bring the following items into the test centre:

- Black or blue ballpoint pens

- A transparent water bottle

- An analogue watch

- Government-issued ID proof

However, bags and other personal items will not be permitted inside the test centre premises.

The CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) examines candidates on five key subjects:

1. English Language: Assesses grammar and vocabulary, which are essential for understanding legal texts and constructing clear arguments.



2. Current Affairs and General Knowledge: Tests awareness of significant national and international events, as well as basic knowledge of history, geography, and governance.



3. Legal Reasoning: Evaluates the ability to apply legal principles to given scenarios, focusing on analytical and interpretative skills.

4. Logical Reasoning: This involves recognising patterns, analyzing arguments, and drawing logical conclusions.

5. Quantitative Techniques: Measures understanding of basic mathematics, including arithmetic and data interpretation, to ensure candidates can effectively manage numerical information.