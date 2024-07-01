'Commercial exam': Rahul Gandhi slams NEET exam as favouring wealthy students, demands debate in parliament

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, launched a scathing critique of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) during a parliamentary debate on Monday, labelling it a "commercial exam" skewed in favour of rich candidates rather than the ones who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

Addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament, Gandhi took aim at the BJP-led government over allegations of NEET paper leaks, sparking widespread fear and discontent among aspirants nationwide.

"NEET students invest years in preparation, supported both financially and emotionally by their families. However, they increasingly believe that this exam is tailored to benefit the wealthy, not the deserving," Gandhi asserted passionately. "I have spoken with numerous NEET candidates, each echoing concerns that the system is structured to provide preferential treatment to the affluent while neglecting the underprivileged."

Demanding an urgent parliamentary discussion on the issue, Gandhi emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, "We sought a dedicated session on NEET. This is a critical matter affecting over two crore students, with repeated instances of paper leaks on 70 occasions."

The NEET Undergraduate examination, administered by the National Testing Agency on May 5 across numerous centres nationwide and abroad, witnessed participation from 23 lakh candidates. The aftermath of its results, particularly the revelation of 67 candidates achieving a perfect score of 720, sparked significant unrest and protests across the country.

In response to the controversy, the Supreme Court intervened to annul "grace marks" awarded to select candidates, offering affected students the choice to either re-test or retain their original scores, minus the additional marks.

Meanwhile, amidst heated opposition in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla addressed accusations that he had silenced dissenting voices by manipulating microphones.

"External allegations claiming mic control by the Speaker are baseless. Operational control lies beyond the purview of the Chair," clarified Birla, attempting to quell parliamentary discord.

The session underscored escalating tensions and concerns surrounding educational fairness and procedural transparency within India's legislative framework.