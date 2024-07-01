NDA vs INDIA on NEET row: Rahul Gandhi pushes for discussion over issues in exam, Opposition walks out

The tensions between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc persisted on Monday in the Lok Sabha, with the INDIA walking out over its demand for a discussion on the ongoing NEET row.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, pressed for a dedicated one-day debate on the issue of the NEET paper leak in the Lower House of Parliament. Conversely, the government aimed to continue the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the Parliament.

Related Articles

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, raised concerns about the irregularities in NEET soon after the session commenced for the day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded, asserting that a separate discussion could not proceed until the House completed the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

"We sought a one-day discussion on NEET, which is an important issue affecting over two crore students. There have been 70 instances of paper leaks. We urge you to allow a separate discussion," Gandhi emphasised.

In defence, Singh, also the deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, cited parliamentary rules and traditions, stating, "During the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, no other issue has been historically raised. Other matters can be addressed once the motion is passed."

Following this exchange, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders sought assurance from the government that the NEET issue would be taken up immediately after the Motion of Thanks debate.

"We need to send a strong message from Parliament to the students that we prioritise the NEET issue," Gandhi stressed.

Speaker Om Birla clarified that parliamentary tradition did not allow for discussions other than the Motion of Thanks during its debate, suggesting members submit a separate notice for a NEET discussion.

As Speaker Birla called upon BJP MP Anurag Thakur to commence the Motion of Thanks debate, Opposition members walked out, demanding a clear commitment from the government.

The NEET-UG medical entrance exam recently drew scrutiny after 67 candidates achieved perfect scores in what is regarded as one of India's toughest exams. In Bihar, law enforcement authorities made arrests linked to the alleged NEET question paper leak.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the reported paper leak and other irregularities surrounding the exam.