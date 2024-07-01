NEET UG 2024 retest results: Topper numbers drop down to 61 from 67 in revised list

Late on Sunday night, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, released the results of the retake of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET. 1,563 students who had previously received grace marks as compensation for missing exam time on May 5 were granted another chance to take the test.

The students who choose not to take the retest have now received their previous score, which does not include the grace marks. Six of the 813 applicants from Haryana previously received a perfect score of 720 out of 720. According to a government official, none of them received perfect scores on the reexamination.



"Revised Score Cards of all Candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 (including 1563 Candidates who appeared in the Re-Test on June 23, 2024) are now being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/)," the NTA stated in a notice. Candidates can access, download, and print their individual updated Score Cards by logging on to the website.

Participation Statistics

Chandigarh: 0 out of 2 candidates appeared

Chhattisgarh: 291 out of 602 candidates appeared

Gujarat: 1 candidate appeared

Haryana: 287 out of 494 candidates appeared

Meghalaya (Tura): 234 candidates appeared

Affected students had the option to retain their original scores, without grace marks, or take the retest. Those who took the retest will receive revised scores, while those who skipped it will keep their original scores, without the grace marks.