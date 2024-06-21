scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
News
Education
CSIR-UGC-NET exam, scheduled from June 25, delayed amid probe into question paper leak

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The CSIR-UGC-NET exam, originally set for June 25, has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to unavoidable circumstances.

"The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues," the NTA said in a statement.

The NTA announced that students affected by the postponement of the CSIR-UGC-NET exam can reach out through their help desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Earlier this week, the NTA cancelled the UGC-NET exam a day after it was conducted, citing concerns that the integrity of the examination might have been compromised.

The NTA stated that the University Grants Commission (UGC) received information suggesting that the integrity of the examination might have been compromised. Consequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with investigating the matter.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed on Thursday that the UGC-NET exam was cancelled due to findings that the question paper had been leaked on the darknet.

"Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on darknet matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination," he had said.

Published on: Jun 21, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
