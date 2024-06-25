scorecardresearch
CTET Admit Card 2024: Exam city slips are out, how to download admit card and other details

CTET is a national exam for those who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 8 in schools under the CBSE board or state boards.

Candidates can check and download their exam city slips from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city slips for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test  (CTET 2024) scheduled for July 7. Candidates can check and download their exam city slips from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

To download the exam city slip, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The exam city slip has city of their exam center, but it's not required on exam day. The admit cards, expected to be released soon, will include the specific exam center, paper timing, and other details.

On the exam day, candidates must bring their CTET admit card, a valid photo ID, and other necessary documents. 

CTET is a national exam for those who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 8 in schools under the CBSE board or state boards. 

Here’s how to download the admit card once it’s released:

  • Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the CTET July 2024 admit card link.
  • Log in with your credentials.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print a clear copy for future use.
  • Remember, the admit card will only be available online; no paper copies will be sent. It will include essential details like your exam roll number, name, exam date and time, test center address, and important instructions for the exam day.

Published on: Jun 25, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
