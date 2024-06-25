NEET row: Paper leaked to 700 students from across the country, reveals key player in the scam

NEET row: As the NEET-UG 2024 row comes to a head, the Special Investigation Team has found that the person associated with the paper leak mafia, Bijendra Gupta, had predicted the paper leak a few months ago.

Gupta’s admission was caught on a hidden camera by Aaj Tak, where he said that he had received the NEET paper two hours before the exam started. In the camera he was caught saying that there is no police in the country that can arrest Bijendra Gupta, and make him speak about the paper leak. “They will beat me 5,000 times but still they will not make me speak," said Gupta.

Gupta is an accused in the 2023 Odisha paper leak too. His name had also come up in the BPSC paper leak investigation in Danapur, Bihar, as well as in other paper leaks, including MPPCS.

Gupta revealed that Sanjeev Mukhiya is the kingpin in the NEET paper leak case. He believes that Mukhiya is not likely to be found by the police easily.

Sanjeev Mukhiya sold the paper to 700 students, Gupta revealed, and aimed to collect Rs 100-200 crore. He charged Rs 40 lakh for one paper. Gupta said that Mukhiya sold the papers to students not only in Bihar but in every state, including Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

The money is usually paid after the results of the papers are out but since the leak has been exposed, Mukhiya is “ruined”, Gupta said. Mukhiya is unlikely to get any money for this paper leak.

Sanjeev Mukhiya is notorious in the paper leak mafia, and gained notoriety in 2010 for helping student cheat using Bluetooth devices. His gang this year alone was caught in the NEET, UP Police Constable Recruitment and BPSC exam leaks. His son was arrested in the BPSC leak and is currently in jail.

Gupta also said that the manipulation is done in the evaluation stage after NTA outsources the scoring process.

