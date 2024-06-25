IIT Guwahati launches certification programmes in advanced data analytics with Learnbay

IIT Guwahati has unveiled a new data analytics program in collaboration with the ed-tech platform Learnbay. Learnbay has partnered with the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati to offer two programs: the Executive Programme in Data Science and AI, and the Advanced Data Analytics Programme.

According to IIT Guwahati, these programs aim to provide professionals and aspiring data scientists with advanced skills and knowledge. Experts from both IIT Guwahati and Learnbay will mentor the students throughout the courses.

The Executive Programme in Data Science and AI includes a thorough curriculum spanning 400 hours. It features a two-day campus immersion and guest lectures by IIT Guwahati faculty. On the other hand, the Advanced Data Analytics Programme covers 200 hours, focusing on providing comprehensive knowledge and practical experience in data analytics. Participants will gain skills to address industry challenges using real-world case studies and projects.

“Our joint programmes with IIT Guwahati are designed to provide a robust learning experience that combines rigorous academic training with practical industry insights. We believe this partnership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of tech education in India,” Krishna Kumar, CEO of Learnbay.

Upon finishing the course, participants will receive a joint certification from IIT Guwahati and Learnbay.

“Partnering with Learnbay marks a significant step towards integrating academic research with industry applications in Data Science and AI. At E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, we are committed to pioneering advancements in these critical fields, and through this collaboration, we look forward to enhancing the skillsets of professionals, thereby contributing to the tech ecosystem,” Gaurav Trivedi, principal investigator, E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, said.