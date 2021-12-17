CTET Exam 2021: CBSE postpones exams for Dec 16, 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and December 17.

In an official notification, CBSE wrote that the examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) of December 16, 2021, and both the shifts of Paper 1 and 2 scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021, have been postponed.

However, the examination shifts starting from Monday, December 20, 2021, will be conducted as per schedule. CBSE has informed candidates to appear in the examination at the respective centres accordingly.

"The next dates of examinations for these candidates will be notified in consultation with M/s TCS Ltd. Inconvenience caused to the candidates is sincerely regretted," read the notifications.

CTET Paper 1 is for aspirants aiming to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5 while CTET Paper 2 is for aspirants aiming to become teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

CBSE has entrusted IT giant TCS the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Mode (Online) from December 16 2021 to January 13, 2022, in different cities across the country. The is the first time that CTET is being conducted in a computer-based mode.

CTET Examination in the first shift (Between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm) on December 16 was successfully conducted across the country, TCS had informed CBSE on Thursday. However, during the second shift ( 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm) the CTET paper was cancelled due to some technical glitch. "The scheduled second shift (Paper 2), examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. M/s TCS Ltd. is working to ensure that the issues are addressed on priority," write CBSE.

TCS iON, a strategic business unit of TCS that focuses on educational institutions and exams, had issued a statement on Thursday. According to TCS iON at certain venues, some candidates had been unable to complete the first exam due to technical issues that affected those particular venues which forced them to cancel the second exam.

