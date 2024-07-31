CTET Result 2024: CBSE to announce results soon; When and where to check on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results for the CTET July 2024 examination shortly. Candidates will be able to access their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in, by entering their roll number.

In the last few years, the CTET results have been announced eight days after the release of the provisional answer key. For instance, in January, the exam was conducted on January 21, the answer key was published on February 7, and the results were revealed on February 15. This year, the CTET examination took place on July 7, with the provisional answer key released on July 24. The window to raise objections to this key closed on July 27, and results are anticipated within the upcoming days.

In the notification regarding the answer key, CBSE stated that if any discrepancies are identified by subject experts, the board may accept challenges and issue refunds for the associated fees.

The July exam was conducted at test centres across 136 cities nationwide, with two shifts: Paper 2 from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and Paper 1 from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Check CTET July 2024 Results:

1. Visit ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the CTET result link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number in the login window.

4. Submit the information to view your result.

About Marks Sheets:

Similar to previous years, marks sheets and certificates for the CTET July exam will be issued through DigiLocker. The CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts for all candidates who took the test, and login details will be communicated via registered mobile numbers.

The digital marks sheets and certificates will feature encrypted QR codes, allowing for verification through the DigiLocker mobile app.