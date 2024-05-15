CUET UG 2024 May 15 exam in Delhi postponed, check revised dates here 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to kick off the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) today, May 15, for the third time. As university hopefuls gear up for the entrance examination, the candidates will appear for the entrance examination of Chemistry, Biology, English, and the General Test today.

However, a day prior to the exam, the NTA announced that the aforementioned papers had been rescheduled in Delhi due to unforeseen circumstances, with the new date of the examination set for May 29. Affected candidates will receive updated admit cards, as confirmed by the agency.

In a recent notification, the NTA clarified, "The examination scheduled on 15 May 2024 will be conducted as per the previously communicated timetable in all other cities nationwide (including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida) and internationally. Furthermore, examinations planned for other dates (May 16, May 17, and May 18, 2024) at all centres, including those in Delhi, will proceed as scheduled."

Candidates assigned to undertake the exams on the first day are advised to arrive at their designated venues in accordance with the stipulated reporting time and address specified on their admit cards.

Permissible items inside the examination hall include the admit card accompanied by a self-declaration (undertaking), a transparent ballpoint pen, an additional photograph identical to the one uploaded on the application form to be affixed on the attendance sheet, and a valid original photo ID such as a school identity card, PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, E-Aadhaar, ration card, Class 12 board admit card, or bank passbook.

For candidates with disabilities, a PwBD certificate, if applicable, is required. Additionally, personal transparent water bottles and provisions for diabetic candidates like sugar tablets or fruits are permitted. It is advised not to carry any prohibited items, as there may not be facilities for safekeeping.