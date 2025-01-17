Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26: First list of selected candidates out today; Check details: Full schedule here

The Department of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government is set to publish the first list of selected students for the 2025-26 academic session today.

Parents will have the opportunity to raise any allotment-related queries from January 18 to 27. If needed, a second list will be published on February 3, with a resolution window operational from February 5 to February 11.

The DoE has confirmed that the second list will detail the marks allocated to applicants, and any additional admission lists are slated for release on February 26, 2025. The entire admission process, including query resolution, is expected to conclude by February 14, 2025.

This admission drive addresses open seats in private schools, with 25 percent of the total seats reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities. A separate admission list will be released for these specific categories.

In accordance with the admissions policy, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for kindergarten (KG), and five years for Class 1 as of March 31, 2025. The upper age limits are capped at under four years for nursery, under five for KG, and under six for Class 1.

Additionally, school heads may grant a relaxation of up to 30 days for age-related admissions, allowing parents seeking this accommodation to submit manual applications directly to the school principals.

Key dates for the Delhi Nursery admission for the 2025-26 academic year are as follows:

- Application Window: November 28 to December 20, 2024

- First Merit List Release: January 17, 2025

- Resolution of Parent Queries: January 18 to 27, 2025

- Second Merit List Release: February 3, 2025

- Resolution of Queries for Second Merit List: February 5 to 11, 2025

- Subsequent Merit List (if applicable): February 26, 2025

- Admission Closure: March 14, 2025