Delhi University approves one-year PG programmes, MOOC credits, semester abroad proposal

Delhi University has approved a fresh set of academic reforms that could significantly reshape postgraduate education, student mobility and digital learning in the coming years.

At its latest Academic Council meeting, the university cleared proposals including one-year postgraduate programmes, a Semester Away scheme with foreign institutions, expansion of online and distance courses, and changes to research governance. The decisions come as DU continues implementing reforms aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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One-year PG courses approved

Among the biggest decisions was approval for one-year postgraduate programmes for eligible students emerging from the university's four-year undergraduate structure.

The shorter postgraduate route is expected to begin across multiple departments and disciplines, including humanities, languages, mathematics, computer science and journalism-related programmes. Officials said the move is linked to the first batch of four-year undergraduate students nearing graduation.

Semester abroad proposal gets nod

The council also approved a Semester Away Programme, which would allow students to spend one semester at a foreign higher education institution. Credits earned during that period could be counted toward a Delhi University degree, subject to academic equivalence and course overlap rules.

The proposal signals DU's intent to offer greater international exposure while retaining its degree framework.

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Online and distance courses to expand from 2027-28

Delhi University also granted in-principle approval for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Centre for Open Learning from the 2027-28 academic session.

The proposed offerings include courses in English, Commerce, Computer Science, Multimedia, and MBA, as well as several foreign-language certificates and diplomas. Officials clarified that rollout would depend on academic and infrastructure readiness.

Students may earn credits through SWAYAM, MOOCs

Another reform allows students to earn up to 5% of the required credits through SWAYAM and other recognised MOOC platforms. The proposal drew dissent from some elected members, who raised concerns about academic implications and implementation clarity.

Research standards and a new council name

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The Vice-Chancellor also directed departments to prepare lists of top journals in their fields within 30 days, along with scoring criteria and rankings, to create clearer publication benchmarks.

In a parallel move, the university approved renaming the Research Council as the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council, reflecting a broader focus on applied outcomes and innovation-led research.

Medical and teacher education approvals, too

The meeting also cleared new super-speciality DM programmes at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Maulana Azad Medical College, with two seats annually each.

A two-year M.Ed programme with 50 seats was also approved for Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, subject to required compliances.