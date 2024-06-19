scorecardresearch
DMK's Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on NEET-UG 2024 Controversy: 'Union govt not yet ordered a CBI enquiry'

DMK's Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on NEET-UG 2024 Controversy: 'Union govt not yet ordered a CBI enquiry'

Wilson expressed concern over the lack of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into recent NEET irregularities, citing alleged paper leaks and criminal offenses in NEET UG 2024

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson has taken a stand against the National Medical Commission Act 2019, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider crucial amendments in the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Wilson's plea includes the abolition of the controversial National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the proposed National Exit Test (NExT), advocating for individual states to handle their own medical admission procedures.

Adding to his demands, Wilson expressed concern on X over the lack of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into recent NEET irregularities, citing alleged paper leaks and criminal offenses in NEET UG 2024. He highlighted that despite Bihar and Gujarat initiating investigations by registering First Information Reports (FIRs), other states may be at risk of potential evidence tampering if swift action is not taken.

Addressing the delay in accountability, Wilson questioned the inaction of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in holding officials accountable for the reported scams. He underscored the urgency of uncovering the truth and preventing any attempts to shield wrongdoers.

Furthermore, Wilson called upon President of India Droupadi Murmu to consider approving the re-adopted Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill, which was passed in the State Legislative Assembly in February 2022. This move seeks to address the regional concerns surrounding NEET and prioritize the interests of Tamil Nadu in medical admissions.
 

Published on: Jun 19, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
