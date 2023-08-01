DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

The Delhi University on Tuesday released the first undergraduate merit allocation list. As per the varsity, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for distribution in the first round based on their program and college preferences.

A total of 85,853 allocations have reportedly been shortlisted in the first round. According to the data, 7,042 students have been assigned a seat based on their first preference, while over 22,000 candidates got a seat from their first five preferences.

The candidates who got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by August 4. They can finalise their payment against the seat till 4:59 pm of August 6.

The DU merit list can be viewed on -- admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

DU UG first merit list 2023: How to check?

1. Visit the official website at du.ac.in

2. Now candidates can go to the UG CSAS admission portal -- ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

2. Enter the CUET application number and password in the space provided

3. The student dashboard will appear on the screen of the candidates.

4. Check the DU UG 1st Seat Allocation List 2023 carefully

5. Download it and take the printout of the same for future use.

The results for the DU second round allotment will be declared on August 7 at 5 pm. For more details, candidates can check the official website of DU UG Admissions 2023.