Exam reforms: SC to inspect NTA office as Nandan Nilekani-led panel to submit report soon

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Supreme Court seeks details on NTA reforms

The court stressed that recommendations made by expert committees should not remain confined to reports but must be implemented in practice.

The top court directed the Joint Secretary coordinating with the high-powered examination reforms committee to submit an affidavit detailing the progress made so far. The NTA has also been asked to file an updated affidavit on the reforms implemented and the progress achieved. The information is to be uploaded on the agency's website.

Lawyers and states will also be able to submit suggestions through a designated email address, with the court expected to consider the matter after the updated affidavits are filed.

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Nandan Nilekani panel report

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC that the high-powered committee led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has conducted extensive consultations and could submit its report by the end of September.

The panel has been tasked with recommending structural and technological reforms to strengthen India's examination system. Its work follows the earlier recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan committee, which was constituted after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy.

The apex court indicated that it wants the recommendations of such expert panels to translate into institutionalised changes rather than remain as standalone reports.

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Focus on permanent NTA staff

The bench also raised questions about the NTA's institutional structure and manpower. The court emphasised the need for adequate permanent staff and effective coordination with other institutions.

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The issue of whether the NTA requires statutory backing was also discussed. The court's focus on permanent infrastructure and staffing comes amid broader efforts to strengthen the agency's capacity to conduct large-scale national examinations securely and consistently.

The NTA has recently moved to a permanent facility near Minto Road in New Delhi. The proposed inspection would allow the court to assess whether the systems described by the government and the agency are operational in practice.