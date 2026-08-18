NTA overhauls exam team, removes 600 experts and adds four-tier paper checking

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As a follow up meeting on NTA, Union Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.



Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the… pic.twitter.com/SCSnko504d — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 18, 2026

Four-Tier Question Paper Check

Following the minister's directions, the NTA director general briefed the meeting on the steps taken by the agency.

A four-tier question paper checking system will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny of examination papers.

The agency will also induct 20-25 officials over the next two to three weeks. A further induction plan was also reviewed at the meeting.

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NTA Office To Shift

The ministry said NTA's offices will be shifted to new premises. News agency ANI reported that the new premises will be at Minto Road.

The relocation will be carried out on a "war footing", with security to be reinforced through CISF teams.

The NTA came under fire after the NEET question paper was leaked earlier this year. A student protest followed, after which Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign as education minister.