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NTA overhauls exam team, removes 600 experts and adds four-tier paper checking

NTA overhauls exam team, removes 600 experts and adds four-tier paper checking

NTA will also induct 20-25 officials over the next two to three weeks

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:00 PM IST
NTA overhauls exam team, removes 600 experts and adds four-tier paper checkingNTA removes 600 experts, brings in new team to strengthen exam process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revamped its examination team, removing 600 experts and onboarding new ones as part of measures to strengthen transparency and accountability, the Education Ministry said on Tuesday.

The changes were discussed at a follow-up meeting on the NTA, where Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi directed officials to take steps to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

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Four-Tier Question Paper Check

Following the minister's directions, the NTA director general briefed the meeting on the steps taken by the agency.

A four-tier question paper checking system will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny of examination papers.

The agency will also induct 20-25 officials over the next two to three weeks. A further induction plan was also reviewed at the meeting.

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NTA Office To Shift

The ministry said NTA's offices will be shifted to new premises. News agency ANI reported that the new premises will be at Minto Road.

The relocation will be carried out on a "war footing", with security to be reinforced through CISF teams.

The NTA came under fire after the NEET question paper was leaked earlier this year. A student protest followed, after which Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign as education minister.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:46 PM IST
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