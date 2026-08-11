Free AI training, digital credentials & advanced computing: What MIT Bengaluru’s new IBM lab offers students

The GPU-powered facility can support 30 high-performance computing workloads at the same time. It will be used for research in areas such as machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, computer vision, natural language processing, cybersecurity, healthcare, intelligent systems and data analytics.

The lab will also give students opportunities to take part in industry projects, internships, hackathons, innovation programmes and startup incubation.

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Faculty members and researchers will be able to use the facility for advanced AI research and collaborative projects with industry.

Free AI training through IBM SkillsBuild

The initiative will also include an AI Learning Initiative through IBM SkillsBuild, IBM's free technology education programme.

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Students will get access to AI awareness workshops, bootcamps and hands-on training in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The programme will also offer IBM SkillsBuild digital credentials, mentorship from MIT Bengaluru faculty and student volunteers, as well as access to advanced computing facilities.

The programme will particularly focus on students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 institutions, helping them gain AI skills and access to computing resources that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the collaboration would strengthen the state's AI ecosystem by bringing together academia and industry.

He said the lab would provide students and researchers with "advanced AI infrastructure, hands-on learning, and resources" to develop AI-driven solutions and contribute to inclusive growth.

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Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, said the initiative was aimed at making AI education and research more accessible.

"Artificial Intelligence must become an enabler for everyone, not just a privileged few," he said, adding that the lab would help expand access to AI education while fostering innovation and preparing students for an AI-driven future.

Lab to support AI research and industry projects

The AI lab will also serve as a platform for collaboration between colleges and companies. It will support industry-sponsored projects, research programmes, faculty development, student innovation, hackathons, internships and startup incubation.

IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel said India has the talent and digital infrastructure needed to play a larger role in global AI development.

"Realising this potential requires stronger collaboration between talent, research, advanced computing, and industry," Patel noted.

He also added that the partnership would help democratize access to emerging technologies, enterprise-grade computing, and digital skills.

Dr. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru, said the new infrastructure would strengthen the university's AI research capabilities.

"MIG provides our students and researchers with the computing power needed to solve complex challenges and accelerate AI innovation," he said.

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The lab was inaugurated by Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, and Nisha Gopinath, Vice President, Human Resources, IBM India and South Asia.

The event was attended by IBM and MAHE leadership, faculty members, researchers, students and industry representatives, including Shipra Sharma, CSR Leader, IBM India and South Asia; Dr E. V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Chairman, KSDA; Dr Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru; and Dr Dayanand, Dean, School of Computing & Engineering.

The facility is expected to strengthen AI research and skill development in Karnataka by combining advanced computing infrastructure with practical training and industry collaboration.