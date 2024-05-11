Getting into IIT, IIM similar to getting into MIT or Stanford University: Singapore PM

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong commended the significant presence of talented graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in Singapore.

In an interview to Channel News Asia, he talked about the valuable contributions made by foreign (Indian) talents to the country's development and highlighted the exceptional quality of IIT-IIM alumni.

Prime Minister Lee emphasised upon the necessity for Singapore to continue attracting foreign talent to address the country's workforce needs. He compared securing a place in the prestigious IITs and IIMs in India to gaining admission into renowned institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, or Harvard University.

Lee acknowledged the formation of associations by IIT-IIM alumni in Singapore and the positive impact of their presence in the country. He expressed the importance of welcoming such a pool of talent to Singapore, stating that it would be a significant advantage for the nation.

The Prime Minister noted the diverse workforce in Singapore, including professionals from countries like India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and neighboring Malaysia. He stressed the need for proper integration of foreign workers into Singapore's multicultural society.

Lee highlighted the crucial role of foreign talent in enhancing Singapore's competitiveness on the global stage. While acknowledging concerns from Singaporeans regarding the social impact of immigration, he emphasised the necessity of foreign workers in sectors where there is a shortage of local manpower.

Singapore's population is ageing rapidly. By 2030, about one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above.

Lee said that with the shortage of workers in the Singapore economy, older workers should be valued and tapped on.

Jobs have to be adapted so that older workers can perform those roles while workers need to be trained as they grow older so they can take up the new openings, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)