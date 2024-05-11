‘Tareekh pe tareekh’: Class 10 and Class 12 students anxious as no date confirmed for CBSE Results 2024

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding the declaration date of CBSE Results 2024, over 39 lakh anxious students have turned to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging the board to announce the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results soon.

A user shared a post on X, with the popular scene from the Bollywood movie Damini, where actor Sunny Deol in a court screams, “Tareekh pe tareekh”. The post was made in reference to CBSE not clearing out the final date for the class 10 and class 12 results, and instead just giving students different dates of the result announcement.

Officials of #CBSE not providing the confirmed date for the results of Class 10th and 12th boards.



Le frustrated students – pic.twitter.com/HqnUb5ljkO — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) May 10, 2024

Another user shared a post on X, stating, “Sir, one question... while all state boards and ICSE have announced SSC and HSC results, why is CBSE delaying? Your intervention is needed.”

Students are rapidly tagging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the CBSE's official Twitter accounts in their posts on X.

However, according to an official statement on the board's website, cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE Result 2024 is expected to be released on or after May 20. The board have also disclosed that it will announce CBSE results for Class 10 and Class 12 both on the same day.

Once the results are declared, students can access their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results through various platforms, including the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

How to check CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results?

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE

2. Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 link

3. Login to the account

4. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

5. You can now check the CBSE Class 10 results and CBSE Class 12 results.

You can check the result and download it too. However, students awaiting results must note that the online mark sheets are provisional in nature, and the board has advised students to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Students can also check their results through SMS and DigiLocker.